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LISTEN: Is investing in sports worth it for universities?

NPR | By Corey Bridges,
Ricky MulveyAdrian MaKate Concannon
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Patrick Smith
/
Getty Images

Universities spend millions of dollars every year on their athletics programs. But does that investment pay off? Today, we interrogate the “Doug Flutie Effect.” 

Fact checking by Cooper Katz McKim.

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Corey Bridges
Corey Bridges is an assistant producer at NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator.
Ricky Mulvey
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for The Indicator from Planet Money, the daily economics podcast from NPR.
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money.