Hamilton County Commissioners say they're not overly concerned about the county budget situation but they want to watch it closely to make sure there are…
Hamilton County Commissioners are set to review the 2013 budget Monday.A quarter of the way through the year, administrators say the county is projecting…
Angry employees and people who regularly use the Hamilton County Recorder's office packed Commission chambers Wednesday. They want funding restored to the…
If you need to file documents in Hamilton County, you'll have one fewer day per week to do so. Recorder Wayne Coates says budget cuts are forcing him to…
Hamilton County Commissioners are pushing back the date to pass a 2013 general fund budget.Board President Greg Hartmann's plan has two votes but he'd…
Hamilton County Commissioners are hammering out the 2013 budget. Lone democrat Todd Portune released his proposal today/yesterday. Key to his 5-year plan…
After rejecting three proposed budget options put forward by the county administrator, Hamilton County Commissioners plan to offer their own spending…
Following up on the first of several public budget hearings, Hamilton County Commission President Greg Hartmann says he doesn't foresee wage increases for…
Hamilton County Commissioners held their first public budget hearing last night but the refrain was nothing new. Board President Greg Hartmann reiterated…
Hamilton County Commissioners are still looking for ways to balance the 2013 budget without raising taxes. Public safety and the courts take up the…