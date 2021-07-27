2017 Cincinnati Election

-
Republican Jeff Pastor is hanging on to a slim 223 vote lead over Democrat Michelle Dillingham in the official count of the November 7 Cincinnati City…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about what happened in last Tuesday's election; and what the…
-
Here are some random observations on Tuesday's election – but by no means the last word on the subject.You may think it is done, but it's not quite time…
-
John Cranley has won another four years as Cincinnati's mayor in a romp over Council Member Yvette Simpson.Cranley bested Simpson with 54 percent of the…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about Tuesday's election. Will it be a long night when…
-
Hamilton County election officials expect that state Issue 2 - not the mayoral or council races - will account for a possible spike in Cincinnati's…
-
Some final, very random, thoughts on Tuesday's election:Mega-bucks mayoral race: Does it really take something in the neighborhood of $3 million to get…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the Cincinnati City Council election. It's the…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about Mayor John Cranley's attack ads on opponent Yvette Simpson…
-
Ask just about anybody who knows John Eby of Westwood – Republican, Democrat or Charterite – and they will tell you the same thing:John would have been a…