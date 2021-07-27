-
Profile: We return to the archive for David Lewis’ fascinating commentary about the lives and careers of Piqua, Ohio’s popular jazz and pop quartet, The…
-
**We've just been informed that the Yale Spizzwinks(?) have postponed their Cincinnati concert until May due to current health concerns. Once the new date…
-
Downtown Cincinnati's Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains will come alive with the a capella magic of England's The King Singers on February 19. A choral…
-
Cincinnati's No Promises Vocal Band is ready to kick off their schedule of Christmas performances around the area. Members Nat Comisar, Josh Steele, and…
-
The local jazz vocal group No Promises will join two other musical entities for concerts in early April. On April 4, they'll join with the Northern…
-
Local vocal group No Promises is ready to release its new studio album All Wet with a concert at Memorial Hall on August 30. Two of the performers, Nat…
-
After the loss of one of the group's founders and a 10-year gap between albums, the legendary jazz a capella foursome The Manhattan Transfer has just…
-
The Queen City Sisters is a 1940's women's trio, singing songs from that era (and a couple of decades beyond.) The group's founder, Edy Dreith, is in the…
-
There’s a new professional a capella ensemble in our area and they are known as No Promises.Two of the singers, Joshua Steele (also one of the group’s…