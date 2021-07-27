-
Ohio is the birthplace of air and space pioneers like the Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong and John Glenn. But has the aerospace industry really taken...
Thursday, April 5 at 7:00 pmFrom America Abroad: we will look back at the Golden Age of Islam and the contribution of Arab Muslim scholars to some of the…
A study is underway in Kentucky surveying the state's aerospace industry and determining the direction for the future. The state is No. 2 in the nation in…
Kentucky is seeing dynamic growth in its aerospace industry. Recent preliminary figures show the Commonwealth has moved into the number two spot in…
Star Sailor Energy and Aerospace Research Systems (ARSI) now have funding to scale up an energy storage system and on-demand power module that could one…