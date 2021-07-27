-
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is looking to increase the number of people participating in a clinical trial testing a new Ebola vaccine.…
The president and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discussed trade and security issues — and Trump spoke of a possible meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.
Thursday, July 14 at 7:00 pm:From America Abroad: Islam has been peacefully practiced in sub-Saharan Africa for centuries in places like Senegal and…
Ryan Hall and his wife Adelyn were Peace Corps volunteers in Swaziland, Africa from 2011-2013. They worked at a 400-person refugee camp, the Malindza…
Dr. Kathleen Smythe joins us this afternoon - she teaches African history, global economic development, and sustainability at Xavier University. Her…
This fall members of the African Union Commission are scheduled to release their recommendations for an African Space Agency. The feasibility study is…