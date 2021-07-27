-
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted local arts organizations, big and small. The Cincinnati Arts Association, manager of Music Hall and the…
-
From Johnny Mathis to Baby Shark to The Office and more, there's a little bit of everything coming to town compliments of the Cincinnati Arts Association…
-
She's known as the Long Island Medium on TV and she's coming to the Aronoff Center on November 21. Victor Paruta from the Victory of Light Expo talks with…
-
On October 24, our community’s most dynamic Appalachian musicians, singers, storytellers, poets, spoken word artists, and dancers will present The Express…
-
The Cincinnati Arts Association says starting Friday Sept. 6, patrons going to Music Hall and the Aronoff Center will have to walk through a metal…
-
If you enjoy the Fox TV show MasterChef Junior, then you'll want to mark October 7 on your calendar as MasterChef Junior LIVE comes to the stage at the…
-
The 2019-2020 season of Broadway in Cincinnati features compelling music, fantastic characters and even special engagements for the holiday season.…
-
He's been on the big and small screen for decades, including films like "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Outsiders," "Austin Powers," and the TV drama "The West…
-
Riverfront Stadium… Bob Braun… Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall... The Uncle Al Show … Uncle Al's accordion… Great American Ball Park…The more I talked to…
-
Broadway in Cincinnati brings the Tony and Grammy award winning best musical, Dear Evan Hansen, to the Aronoff Center for the first time beginning April…