Ohio master woodcarver James Mellick creates works celebrating our armed forces and specifically the dogs who also put their lives on the line during…
Visionaries + Voices, Cincinnati's all-inclusive arts creation space, is perpetually busy with studio activities, exhibitions, murals, and more. Barbara…
Coming up on January 3 at the Cincinnati Art Museum, 20 local artists will be painting their interpretations of the Frank Duveneck Collection as a…
The Taft Museum of Art's 32nd Duncanson Artist-in-Residence is Loveland native Vanessa German. Renowned for her socially relevant mixed-media sculptures…
Fans of The Beatles and animation will want to visit O'Bryonville's Greenwich House Gallery for a rare opportunity to meet Ron Campbell, the man who…
Ohio author Michelle Houts has just released her children's book biography of acclaimed Cincinnati artist Charley Harper. She's on the phone with our…
Cincinnati artist and illustrator Loren Long has received great attention for his latest book, Love, done in collaboration with author Matt de la Pena.…
Applications for the next Artist-in-Residence for this summer's Price Hill Creative Community Festival are now available. Eddy Kwon from MYCincinnati…
A beautiful new children's book, celebrating love in our lives from birth to death, features text by Matt de la Pena and illustrations by Cincinnati's own…
A new study from Brandeis University finds artwork created by artists when they are unhappy is valued at less than their other artistic works. Stuart…