An Edgewood, Kentucky attorney recently won a prestigious award, but not for his legal expertise. Seems Steve Martin also hosts a syndicated bluegrass…
Local attorney Robert Bilott, whose story has made national headlines, took on a high-profile case against the DuPont chemical company. He filed a federal…
A professor from University of Cincinnati Blue Ash took an appeal in a murder trial all the way to Ohio Supreme Court, and won. Wendy Calaway is a…