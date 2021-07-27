-
For her final contribution to Around Cincinnati, our literary contributor Kelly Blewett has a conversation with her friend, former co-worker, and…
-
Barbara Gray concludes her Around Cincinnati book segments by interviewing bestselling author, Louise Penny. She provides a preview of her latest novel in…
-
Local author Sara Bennett Wealer has just released her latest YA novel, Now & When, a romantic tale featuring a mysterious website. Barbara Gray welcomes…
-
Anne Arenstein welcomes Sheila Williams, a Northern Kentucky-based author and librettist. She talks about her latest novel, The Secret Women, and the…
-
Tiffany McDaniel is an Ohio born and bred author whose second novel, Betty, is coming out soon. She’s with our Barbara Gray to talk about her new book and…
-
Two generations worth of Appalachian heartbreak and resolve is the basis for Shiner, the debut novel from Amy Jo Burns. She’s with our Barbara Gray to…
-
Walter Thompson-Hernandez, a writer for the New York Times, has returned to his home area of Southern California for a fascinating new book about urban…
-
A new novel based in 1950’s Wooster, Ohio tells the tale of a nosy switchboard operator and the lives and loves of the locals. Author Gretchen Berg joins…
-
During this political season, it seemed like a good time to revisit host Lee Hay’s 2013 conversation with acclaimed presidential historian and author,…
-
Bestselling author David Baldacci is out with the latest installment in his Memory Man series, this one called Walking the Wire. He talks about this…