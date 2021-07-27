-
This week on The Blues, 11pm, Saturday, September 26th, we're going to take a trip back into my past and some of the musicians I listened to back in the…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday evening, November 2nd at 11pm, starts off with Eric Clapton, T-Bone Burnett, Tom Waits, and Ken Nordine who passed away…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, October 12th at 11pm, the show starts off with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and vocalist Noah Hunt. You'll also…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, 10/5/19 at 11pm, the first set includes music from Alex Jenkins & the Bombers, Greg Schaber & High Street, and…
-
Ken Burns' team has interviewed more than 100 people – including 40 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame – for the eight-night Country Music…
-
Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody." His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The…
-
This week's blues show which airs on Saturday, December 3rd at 11pm, starts off with the classic R. L. Burnside song, It's Bad You Know, from the Sopranos…
-
This week on The Blues, we'll begin the show with Gary Moore's version of "Stormy Monday" featuring Albert King. We'll also hear from Little Charlie & the…
-
WVXU-FM repeats a one-hour interview Saturday with Cincinnati filmmaker Steve Gebhardt, who died Oct. 15 at his Cincinnati home. He was 78.After founding…
-
Hard to believe it’s been 50 years since Bob Dylan shocked the music world at the Newport Folk Festival by playing electric guitar. Ron Esposito talks…