Charlie Musselwhite

    Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five on The Blues
    The week on The Blues, you'll hear the Kris Barras Band from the UK, Ronnie Woods from his Chuck Berry tribute album, and the Nick Moss Band who's up for…
    The Bluebirds, Wilbert Longmire & Aaron Neville On The Blues
    Marcia Ball begins this week's blues show, Saturday, September 7th at 11pm, with the title track from her album, "The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator…
    The Blues: 6.8.19
    We've got a special edition of The Blues on Saturday, June 8th at 11pm. The show begins with a set of songs by Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby Rush, Ruthie…
    From RL Burnside to Johnny Winter on The Blues!
    This week's blues show, Saturday, May 4th at 11pm, begins with R. L. Burnside, Charlie Musselwhite, Marc Broussard, and Jonny Lang. The second set starts…
    Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Dylan & More on the Blues!
    Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody." His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The…
    Albert King & Peter Frampton On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, October 13th at 11pm, you'll hear from Shemekia Copeland's new album, America's Child, Albert King, the Goshorn…
    The Blues: 12.9.17
    This week's blues show, Saturday, December 9th at 11pm, starts off Shemekia Copeland and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear later in the first set,…
    A Frank Crumit Commentary & Some Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, September 16th at 11pm, starts off with a set of music by Hugh Laurie, Ernestine Anderson, and the great Charlie…
    The Blues: 6.25.16 show
    This week's show starts off with the legendary Irma Thomas, along with another blues legend, Charlie Musselwhite, then BB King & Eric Clapton, and Tony…
    The Blues: 6.20.15
    This Blues show will air on Saturday night at 11 o'clock on June 20th. You'll hear in the first set, Shemekia Copeland, Magnolia Mountain, Van Morrison,…