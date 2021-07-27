-
Experts say China appears to be winning the technology infrastructure war and has signed more than a dozen memorandums of understanding with countries…
-
As deaths from the coronavirus continue to mount, an Israeli inventor thinks his device may be able to help save lives. The invention also has…
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and a bipartisan group of Senators want sanctions on the table to ensure the China adequately regulates fentanyl. The...
-
For the first time, a Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) operative has been extradited to the United States, according to the Justice Department.…
-
Most of the money — more than $3.6 billion — will go to soybean farmers. Last year, China bought nearly a third of all soybeans grown in the U.S.
-
Amid rising trade tensions between China and the Trump administration, Chinese officials met with Ohio business leaders in Columbus on Wednesday for a...
-
It's perhaps the biggest archeological find of the last century, some 8,000 terracotta statues buried in the Chinese countryside. China's terracotta…
-
In 1974, farmers digging a well near Xi’an, China, uncovered bronze arrow heads and shards of pottery. Their discoveries led archeologists to the tomb of…
-
Cincinnati is among one of the first stops for a new exhibit on China's famed terracotta soldiers. Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China…
-
Ed. note: Tales from the Trail is a column that will take you behind the scenes of politics to see some of the funny, and sometimes outright bizarre…