Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra

-
Lots of local concerts leading up to the 4th of July holiday next week including ones at the Hilton Netherland Plaza, the Cincinnati Art Museum,…
-
Jazz, gospel and singers from a dozen African American church choirs raising their voices are all part of the upcoming Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz…
-
Cincinnati is replete with the arts, from museums to dance to theater to music. This weekend, the Macy's Arts Sampler returns with a variety of free…
-
Cincinnati Parks presents an American Red, White and Blue concert this Thursday, July 3rd beginning at 6pm at the Burnet Woods Lake, 3251 Brookline…