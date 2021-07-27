-
A Woodlawn aerospace company is the first tenant in a new industrial facility on the site of Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill.Team Industrial Services,…
-
When I asked Cammy Dierking if she knew what she may do after leaving WKRC-TV on Dec. 20, she surprised me with an emphatic “YES!”She smiled and slid her…
-
Have you noticed the voice for women's hockey games on NBC's Winter Olympics games?It's John Walton, former Cincinnati Reds public address announcer,…
-
The seats are gone -- removed and sold. The large porcelain CINCINNATI GARDENS letters erected for the 1949 opening have been promised to the American…
-
For six decades, the Santangelos have brought us the greatest names in R&B, rock and jazz – the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin,…
-
You can now own a piece of Cincinnati history.The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority and Building Value have announced the seats in the…
-
From the NBA to ice shows; The Beatles to minor league hockey; high school and college basketball to the Cincinnati Rollergirls, no arena has run the…
-
What are your favorite memories of the Cincinnati Gardens? We want to hear all about them.I'll be on WVXU-FM's "Cincinnati Edition" at 1 p.m. Thursday…
-
With the upcoming demolition of the Cincinnati Gardens, eleven high school hockey teams, the Cincinnati Rollergirls and the Cincinnati Curling Club are…
-
The famed local arena that once hosted Xavier basketball games, two semi-professional ice hockey teams, the Beatles and many other superstars of music and…