The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Library is expanding the list of things you can check out. In collaboration with the Cincinnati Observatory, you can now…
Amateur and professional astronomers are excited about the appearance of a comet in the early morning sky. The comet NEOWISE was first noticed in March,…
Whenever the night skies are clear across the Tri-State, the phone at the Cincinnati Observatory begins ringing nonstop with questions about weird lights…
The Cincinnati Observatory is known as the "Birthplace of American Astronomy." The nation's oldest public observatory is celebrating its 175th anniversary…
Editor's note: Post-show, Flatow will host a live chat on WVXU's Facebook page starting at 4:45 p.m. We invite all to tune in and ask questions. Ira…
The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight and early tomorrow. With up to 120 meteors per hour shooting across the night sky, it's expected to be one…
Astronaut Scott Kelly is the veteran of four spaceflights and served as commander of the International Space Station. He holds the American record for…
In a month, Americans will be able to witness something that hasn't happened here in 38 years. The moon will pass between the earth and the sun, casting a…
A University of Cincinnati professor is helping NASA plan the next mission to Mars, in search of ancient life. Dr. Andrew Czaja is among a team of…
On July 12 Cincinnati Public Radio introduces a new podcast, "Looking Up," with the Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas and Anna Hehman. The first podcast…