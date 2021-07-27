Cincinnati politics

-
Cincinnati City Council votes to decriminalize the possession of less than 100 grams (just over 3.5 ounces) of marijuana.In newly-released text messages…
-
Raise your hand if you ever, for a second, believed that FC Cincinnati really wanted to put a soccer stadium in the cramped quarters of Oakley.OK, now…
-
Updated 3:15 p.m.The unprecedented stand-off in Cincinnati City Hall continues over whether Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black stays or goes.Mayor John…
-
Mayor John Cranley announced late Tuesday that City Manager Harry Black will vacate his post within the week. But Black released a statement later stating…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. This week we'll get an update on the review…
-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap was created in 2004 to help improve the health of the poor and uninsured in Cincinnati through education, training…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss this week's top…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss this week's top stories…
-
This is a big year for politics, nationwide, and here at home, from the Hamilton County Commission race to the race for the White House.Joining us for a…
-
Yesterday the voters had their say, rejecting legalized marijuana in Ohio and the park levy in Cincinnati, and electing a Republican as governor of…