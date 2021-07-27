-
Cincinnati Public Schools students will need to wait a little longer before they know whether to restock their mask supply. The board debated the…
Board members at Cincinnati Public Schools decided not to vote on a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff members Monday evening. The proposed…
Cincinnati Public Schools is finalizing its budget for next year. A few factors, including the pandemic and money from the federal stimulus, must be…
Last week, Cincinnati Public Schools reached a $3 million settlement with the family of Gabriel Taye, the Carson Elementary School student who died by…
Discussion surrounding a potential COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees of Cincinnati Public Schools revolved around the potential legal risks…
Cincinnati Public Schools is expected to reach a settlement agreement to resolve a wrongful death lawsuit filed after 8-year-old Gabriel Taye died by…
The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education appointed Deputy Superintendent Tianay Amat to serve as the interim superintendent effective June…
Cincinnati Public School Board named Tianay Amat interim superintendent at their meeting Monday evening. She will begin working in that role on June…
Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed in an email sent to parents, guardians and caregivers on Tuesday that students and staff will be required to wear…
On any given morning, about 550 students at the Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies in Roselawn are greeted with "Hola" and "¿Cómo estás?" It's a…