Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.The prodigal Prince Hal has cast off the unruly companions of his youth and ascended to the throne of England. But the…
The bawdy, bombastic, and chronically cash-poor Sir John Falstaff has been causing problems in the quiet town of Windsor. When his massive bar tab…
Prophecies. Ambition. Murder. Madness. After an encounter with three witches on a Scottish battlefield, Macbeth must make a decision that will change the…
Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m.Beatrice and Benedick are the perfect match. It's too bad they can't stand each other. When their war of wits comes to a head,…
Beware the Ides of March! Cincinnati Shakespeare Company actors return to Cincinnati Public Radio with an adaptation of Julius Caesar 7 p.m. Sunday.This…
Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m. As the soothsayer warns Julius Caesar, “Beware the ides of March.” On March 14, the eve of that fateful date, join WVXU and…
Sunday, February 14 at 7 p.m.Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents one of the most beloved romantic tragedies in Shakespeare’s canon, Romeo and Juliet,…
Friday October 30 at 8 p.m.In 1938 the legendary Mercury Theatre Company led by Orson Welles delivered the single most notorious broadcast in radio…
Stay-at-home orders went into effect in March, effectively ending live performances for months. Since then, professional and community theater groups have…
In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, William Shakespeare wrote that "the course of true love never did run smooth."But from all accounts, the Cincinnati…