The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Louis Langrée is not renewing his contract, which expires after the 2023-24 season. Langrée has been…
After a nationwide search, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has named its first chief diversity and inclusion officer. The orchestra announced the…
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is a founding member of an organization seeking to address racial inequalities in the field of classical music. The…
There's power in silence. There is protest, peace and sometimes, protection. For the musicians of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, silence has taken on…
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops will digitally stream the remainder of the 2020 season. Program details and dates were announced…
One of Cincinnati Public Radio’s most ardent fans and biggest supporters is also one of the city’s most talented musicians. Michael Chertock is the…
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, in response to the pandemic closures and to continue the celebration of their 125th Anniversary, have commissioned some…
The first of more than a dozen fanfares commissioned by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops as commentary of the COVID-19 pandemic…
Dr. Mark Lomax II is an innovator, composer, musician, percussionist, and storyteller who created and performs 400: An Afrikan Epic Suite, an 8 ½ hour…
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is launching its 125th anniversary season with a flash mob of performances. CSO Look Around is an immersive experience…