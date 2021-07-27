Cincy Bike Share

-
Cincinnati's bike sharing program, Red Bike, is open for business. People may now rent bikes at any of 30 stations located throughout downtown,…
Cincinnati Council is saying 'yes' to bike sharing and 'no' to a 7.5 percent water rate hike.Council agreed to raise water rates for Greater Cincinnati…
It was a close vote, but Cincinnati City council Wednesday approved a compromise that will allow a project to install protected bike lanes on Central…
Mayor John Cranley wants Cincinnati City Council to approve $1.9 million for five bicycling projects in the city.The largest amount of money, $1.1…