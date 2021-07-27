-
A new date, a new location, but the same quality blues return to the Cincinnati riverfront on July 13 when this year's Cincy Blues Fest takes over the…
This week's blues show, Saturday, May 18th at 11pm, begins with vocalists - Al Jarreau, Ray Charles, Etta James, and the legendary Aretha Franklin. The…
This week's blues show, Saturday, April 6th, at 11pm starts off with the group Deep Rhumba followed by Lucinda Williams, John Scofield, and Johnny Adams…
The annual Cincy Blues Fest is returning to Sawyer Point this weekend for a one-day musical event, Saturday, August 11th. The festival runs from 2:30 -…
From new beer cans from Listermann Brewing Company honoring King Records musicians to the Cincy Blues Fest, the Bellwether Music Festival, and local…
Blues rock legend Delbert McClinton is coming to Cincinnati to headline the 2018 Cincy Blues Fest. The man behind "Givin' It Up For Your Love" among many,…
World renowned stride pianist and jazz vocalist Judy Carmichael is coming to town to be part of the Music for Melanoma fundraiser on August 9 and this…
Cincy Blues Fest & Delbert McClintonUs, TodayYugos & Carriers & Kid ESPCSO Classical Roots concertNPR's Tiny Desk concertsBoy Toy & Leggy & Black…
Marcia Ball and Shemekia Copeland start this week's edition of The Blues on Saturday, August 5th at 11pm. Both have won 2017 Living Blues awards. We'll…
The Cincy Blues Fest is coming up August 11th and 12th, and volunteers are a crucial component. So, if you'd like to hang out for some shifts and help a…