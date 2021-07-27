-
The internationally renowned Cirque du Soleil returns to the ice with their latest touring show, AXEL. Elizabeth Brown, one of the acrobats in the…
Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal," billed as "a breakthrough ice experience," uses a combination of technology and out-of-the-box thinking to blend the show's…
Mariemont resident Mary Siegel has been ice skating most of her life and has been a professional for 7 years, appearing on cruise ships, at Cedar Point,…
In this week's "Music Notes," you'll hear about concerts by John Hiatt, Tom Rush, the Patsy Meyer Trio, and many more local musicians. You'll also hear…
This week in Cincinnati you'll find a benefit show for the Longworth-Anderson concert series at Memorial Hall. There's also "Guys & Dolls" at CCM, big…
Cirque du Soleil has created its first show on ice and it's called Crystal.It will stop in Cincinnati this December, but our Jim Stump gets a preview from…
Creativity is key for Cirque du Soleil as it transitions tent performances of "Corteo" to large arenas, as it does this weekend when the show comes to…
Celebrating the life of a circus clown is the basis of the Cirque du Soleil extravaganza, Corteo. US Bank Arena will host Corteo May 3-6, and Jim Stump…
One of Cirque du Soleil's most popular productions, which began life under a big top, will be coming to Cincinnati this spring in its new arena staging.…
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Cincinnati with its unique style of acrobatics, gymnastics, dance and theatre. Ovo will appear at the US Bank Arena May…