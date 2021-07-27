City of Cincinati

-
A Cincinnati City Council committee is holding a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss the police department's gun range in Evendale. The city has…
-
It's been 18 years since Cincinnati's Collaborative Agreement was signed and two years since a refresh. With the nation's racial climate much different,…
-
Add Cincinnati's annual Riverfest celebration to the list of major events to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor John Cranley made the…
-
The Hamilton County commissioners voted Tuesday on a plan to spend federal money from the Congressional CARES Act.It's money federal lawmakers approved to…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the citywide curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Monday evening. That's an hour earlier than Sunday night, and two hours before…
-
Cincinnati officials are requesting $15 million from Hamilton County to help pay for the city's expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.City Manager…
-
Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance Wednesday that would impose civil fines instead of criminal penalties for businesses in the…
-
Food for the hungry is now within walking distance for hundreds more Cincinnatians after a team of problem solvers used data analytics to strategically…
-
Cincinnati's mayor said he's confident the state will reopen slowly and safely next month.John Cranley said that's the message he's getting in daily…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Friday issued a new emergency order related to the coronavirus outbreak. This one relates to self-isolation for people…