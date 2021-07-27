city streetcar

-
Cincinnati Council Member David Mann released a statement Thursday saying he no longer supports using city transit tax dollars to pay for streetcar…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has vetoed a proposal that would let the city spend up to $600,000 to relocate a bus shelter near Government Square that's…
-
Cincinnati and the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) have reached an agreement that could alleviate a major source of track blockages for…
-
A couple of Cincinnati council members are again raising the issue of eliminating streetcar fares as the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA)…
-
Cincinnati City Council will likely vote Thursday on a motion making adjustments or fixes to the city's streetcar system. A committee approved the…
-
Preliminary data show the number of streetcar boardings increased in April when compared to March. Assistant City Manager John Juech told a City Council…
-
Summer promotional passes for the Cincinnati Bell Connector will cost $33 a month and go on sale sometime next month. The pass will allow unlimited rides…
-
Rumors continue to circulate that many people are riding the Cincinnati streetcar without paying the fares.But officials say riders are being checked.…
-
Many people are still complaining about the reliability of Cincinnati's streetcar service. The system has delayed or missed trips around the loop, and is…
-
Part of the Cincinnati Streetcar system will be shut down for four days later this month so construction crews can replace some crumbling concrete along…