Cincinnati's Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending a moratorium on evictions again. The first extension took it to Sept. 1, but now lasts until the…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding Cincinnati nearly $365,000 in grants to support area HUD programs.As part of a…
Residents of Cincinnati public housing may no longer smoke in their units or in common areas, as mandated by the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority…
The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) Board now has a no-smoking policy for all of its properties and will begin to phase it in from July…
Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority's newest housing development is slated for Mount Healthy.CMHA plans to build a home for people with disabilities…