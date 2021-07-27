-
Hoxworth Blood Center and Community Blood Center are no longer collecting convalescent plasma from people who had COVID-19. Both agencies say there's…
World Blood Donor Day is this Sunday, June 14. Community Blood Center and Hoxworth both are encouraging people to donate. Hoxworth Public Relations…
A New York resident, visiting his father in Dayton, has recovered from COVID-19 and is donating his blood plasma to Community Blood Center. The antibodies…
Updated March 23, 2020 2:30 p.m.Blood donation centers remain open during Ohio's statewide stay-at-home order. Ohioans are permitted to go to donation…
Community Blood Center in Dayton says donors turned out in force following last week's deadly mass shooting in the Oregon district. Nearly 150 people…
Blood centers around Ohio are participating in the nationwide search for extremely rare blood donors to help save the life of a 2-year-old girl in…
When Hoxworth Blood Center issued an emergency appeal for blood donors in February, WVXU contacted the Community Blood Center in Dayton to see if it too…
Hoxworth is issuing an emergency appeal for donations. The center says its blood supplies are critically low.Spokeswoman Alecia Lipton says all blood…