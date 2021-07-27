-
There are lots of ways that children respond to reading. Some prefer books while others interact more with digital devices. Knowing how to find the most…
-
A local fashion designer makes her television debut when season 17 of Project Runway premieres March 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Tessa Clark joins 15 other…
-
34 senior designers, 40 models, and a 92-foot runway – all critical components to this year's UC DAAP Fashion Show, happening April 27. Laurie Wilson from…
-
During the last decade, cities across the country have gained a better understanding of the value their urban areas could offer and have implemented…
-
Those attending this year's DesignBuildCincy will be able to see award-winning work from students at the University of Cincinnati's School of Design,…
-
Founded in 2007, the Live Well Collaborative is an academic-industry innovation center that focuses on products, services and system solutions for living…
-
Last fall the City of Newport began a project to become the first "Smart City" in the Midwest, utilizing digital, communications and design technologies.…
-
Art Academy of Cincinnati and University of Cincinnati DAAP alumnus Mitchell Sipus works with governments and large corporations to create positive…
-
Right now car companies are focused on making sure self-driving vehicles can safely navigate the road. But when all the kinks get worked out they'll turn…
-
The Cincinnati Auto Expo is the region’s largest auto show, featuring over 400 vehicles. This year the Expo will include classics and collectibles,…