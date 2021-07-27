-
Why will pieces of Cher's wardrobe be on display at Covington's Behringer-Crawford Museum? Executive Director Laurie Risch and Curator Jason French are…
You know better weather is coming when Covington's Behringer Crawford Museum announces its Music@BCM series of outdoor concerts. Executive Director Laurie…
Gourdon and Witch Willie make their radio debut Sunday, Oct. 15 on WVXU-FM, and I got the scoop.Gourdon, the pumpkinhead puppet, Witch Willie and Morty…
So I had this crazy dream -- and it's about to become reality – about a concert saluting the great rock 'n' roll and pop music heard on "WKRP in…
The 3rd Annual DevouGrass Music & Arts Festival, benefiting the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, returns on Saturday, October 1 to Covington’s Devou…
Covington’s Behringer Crawford Museum’s current exhibit features unique family heirlooms from their permanent collection.Jane Durrell sits down with…
The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has been making classical music attractive, accessible and affordable to audiences in Greater Cincinnati for twenty-three…
Covington’s Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park has kicked off its summer Music@BCM series of live music concerts featuring a diverse line-up of local…