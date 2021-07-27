-
Police say Cincinnati has had nine domestic violence homicides so far this year – more than the last two years combined. That includes 31-year-old…
Domestic violence cases in Cincinnati increased sharply under the pandemic. 2020 was the deadliest year for domestic violence homicides in the city in 20…
A program that works with police to help people at the scene of domestic violence calls is expanding throughout Hamilton County. The Domestic Violence…
Last year was the deadliest for domestic violence homicides in Cincinnati in 20 years. A local group who helps women says at least 16 women were killed,…
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the world more than just a health crisis. There is a significant economic toll and other issues at play. One is an…
Hamilton County's prosecutor is launching a Crimes of Violence Against Women and Children unit.In early April, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reported a 50%…
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) says her high-profile domestic violence bill is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. The bipartisan piece of...
Ohio House and Senate Democrats are calling on legislative leaders to pass a slew of bills they believe will reduce domestic violence and protect victims.
Women Helping Women CEO Kristin Shrimplin told corporate and community leaders Thursday the number of Tri-State gender-based violence incidents is…
Ohio lawmakers want to overhaul the way the state deals with domestic violence cases by activating a network of support once a call is made to police.