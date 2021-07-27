-
Two contestants from the American Ninja Warrior Cincinnati episode airing Monday, July 8, will talk about the show on WVXU-FM's Cincinnati Edition Monday…
-
On this date in TV history 15 years ago, the burning question of the day was: Is Chicken of the Sea tuna fish or chicken?That's how MTV viewers were…
-
Nick Lachey has taken his reality TV life to yet another level.After being "Newlyweds" with Jessica Simpson on MTV, and marrying Vanessa Minnillo on TLC…
-
Let it snow in August? Tickets for the 98 Degrees Christmas concert Dec. 15 at the Aronoff Center -- to promote their new "Let It Snow" Christmas album --…
-
For the first time in three years, 98 Degrees will be touring this summer, starting Friday in Park City, Kansas.Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and…
-
They're getting the band back together. Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons will tour as 98 Degrees this summer after a three year…
-
If I wrote this as a TV or movie script, people would say it’s totally unrealistic and unfathomable, that it just couldn’t happen.But it did.This is how…
-
This article was first published Dec. 14, 2015. Here’s how Kilgour Elementary School, a Wyoming shop and young Cincinnati area performers will look in…
-
When you watch this promo for Vanessa Lachey’s new NBC sitcom, “Truth Be Told” Friday, it’s clear what the premiere episode is about: sex and porn…
-
To me the TV choice tonight is clear: I’ll be watching the “ESPYS" awards on ABC (8-11 p.m., Channel 9) to see Devon and Leah Still be honored….and tape…