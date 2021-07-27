drug abuse

-
The numbers are in, and they aren't good.Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco, MD, reports 529 people overdosed and died in Hamilton County in 2017. That's up from…
Updated March 9, 2018 at 4:55 p.m.Nine of 12 individuals charged in U.S. District Court in Ohio in a narcotics and money laundering scheme are in custody…
Much of the reporting on the heroin crisis is focused on the tragic aspects of the epidemic, leaving people feeling helpless and hopeless without an end…
Cincinnati Union Bethel's Off The Streets program has been helping women involved in prostitution and sex trafficking for a decade. Individuals exploited…
Needle exchange programs allow intravenous drug users to trade in used needles for sterile ones, and are designed to reduce the spread of HIV and…
After hearing a report on the region's heroin epidemic from city officials and community activists Monday, Cincinnati Vice Mayor David Mann introduced a…
The Coalition for a Drug-Free Greater Cincinnati has been an integral part of substance abuse prevention in Greater Cincinnati since its founding in 1996.…
The Coalition for a Drug Free Greater Cincinnati has a new name. Prevention First isn't as much of a mouthful, according to executive director Mary…