From commissioned art pieces to beautiful wares for the home, Gorham Silver was the name for the finest silver and mixed-metal products for decades. The…
The Japanese kimono has been incredibly influential on western dress for generations. Now, the kimono is featured in a new exhibit at the Cincinnati Art…
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center opens its next major exhibition in conjunction with South African documentary photographer Matthew…
One of the most beloved American art forms is Tiffany Glass, and the Cincinnati Art Museum will celebrate Louis Tiffany's creations in their new exhibit,…
There is a lot happening at the Cincinnati Museum Center these days, including the restoration of its Union Terminal home and preparations for an upcoming…
The Middletown Arts Center offers a wide variety of classes, exhibitions and even a program that gets art out into the community. Executive Director…
Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine, who specializes in indigenous peoples worldwide, uses her powerful images and intimate portrayals to elevate…
The Cincinnati Museum Center at historic Union Terminal is currently exhibiting some of its world-class collection of invertebrate fossils from the…
Ron Esposito talks with Art Academy of Cincinnati professor and artist Ken Henson about his solo exhibit at the Lloyd Library downtown. The Emerald Tablet…
The Betts House in Cincinnati’s west end has just opened its newest, major exhibition called Bricks, Barrel Vaults, & Beer: The Architectural Legacy of…