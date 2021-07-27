-
Rebuilding trust in the democratic process will not be quick, and panelists at the University of Cincinnati on Friday afternoon agree the time to do it is…
-
Why was President Donald Trump's unfounded conspiracy theory about absentee voting at the top of WKRC-TV's Facebook page for hours on Tuesday?Is Local 12…
-
Kentucky was one of the states that contacted Facebook requesting information on how many residents have been affected by the recent privacy breach when…
-
Beloved "Science Friday" host Ira Flatow aired his show from WVXU's studio Friday and after the broadcast aired, Flatow took some time to answer fan…
-
The social media giant will ask users worldwide if they want to continue sharing data for ads as well as personal information such as political and religious leanings and relationship information.
-
The CEO of Facebook testified before Congress for the first time on Tuesday. He apologized for allowing Facebook tools to be used to do harm — and vowed to take more responsibility over user content.
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying on Capitol Hill to answer questions about protecting user data.The hearing held by the Senate Judiciary and…
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is appearing on Capitol Hill for a second day of hearings about protecting its users' data.The House Energy and Commerce…
-
Facebook is notifying those whose data was used by Cambridge Analytica. NPR's Morning Edition wants to talk with users who have been notified.
-
Updated at 12:22 p.m.The Cincinnati Zoo's famous baby hippo Fiona has plenty of admirers, mostly of the human kind—until now."Dear Fiona," begins the…