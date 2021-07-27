-
Cincinnati Police commanders and the head of Cincinnati's Fraternal Order of Police want Hamilton County judges to start sending more people to jail. FOP…
-
The President of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is asking city council to close its investigation into the April death of 16-year-old Kyle…
-
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted teaming up as running mates shakes up the Republican primary in the governor's race.…
-
Some Cincinnati council members will tour the police District Five building on Ludlow Avenue Thursday morning. The Fraternal Order of Police is asking…
-
Cincinnati and Hamilton County are discussing changing the way the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) does business, transferring day-to-day operations to…
-
The head of the Cincinnati Police union is pulling back from a plan for the Fraternal Order of Police to step away from the table when it comes to…
-
Cincinnati Police Officer Orlando Smith, a 22-year veteran of the department, has long advocated for body cameras. After a Wednesday news conference…
-
Members of the local police union seem to be happy with their new leader.The Cincinnati chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police was supposed to have a…
-
Update 10:50 p.m.: Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffery Blackwell says votes of no confidence are not uncommon in police departments. Blackwell says he's been…
-
Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Kathy Harrell had a blunt message for city council about police department staffing.“We’re at the point…