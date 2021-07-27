Gay Rights

-
After years of legal limbo for same-sex couples in four states including Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court decision,…
-
After years of legal limbo for same-sex couples in four states including Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court decision,…
-
A week after releasing its ranking of cities, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has graded American corporations on how friendly they are to gay, lesbian,…
-
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has awarded Cincinnati a perfect score on its municipal equality index, which ranks a city based on its record of laws and…
-
In a new report, researchers say Indiana, the most recent state studied by the Williams Institute, would see an economic boost of $39.1 million to the…
-
There won’t be any changes to the Cincinnati Archdiocese teacher contract that has come under fire in recent weeks from groups who say it is anti-gay.The…
-
Six Cincinnati same-sex couples have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against The Director of the Ohio Department of Health and the Director of the…
-
UPDATE: (4/25/14)The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organization, today…
-
Federal Judge Timothy Black ruled as he said he was going to, striking down a portion of Ohio's gay marriage ban that blocks recognition of same-sex…
-
Some legal experts say the country is entering a new phase in the battle over same-sex marriage, and that fight is taking place in various forms in the…