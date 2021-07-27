-
The Cincinnati Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) held a meeting Monday night in Evanston for the community to speak on how to…
-
Law enforcement officials announced 16 people indicted on federal gun crimes in in Cincinnati. This comes as there have been 212 shootings in Cincinnati…
-
Law enforcement officials announced 16 federal gun crime indictments in Cincinnati Thursday. All are charged with illegal possession of a firearm, mostly…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the community needs to step up to respond to the recent increase in gun violence. His comments are in response to a…
-
The Gun Violence Archive reports that shootings across the country this holiday weekend claimed the lives of more than 180 people.
-
Updated: 4 p.m.Two people are dead and three are injured after a shooting at Smale Park along Mehring Way at The Banks, according to Cincinnati police.…
-
Officially, the new docket in Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan’s Cuyahoga County courtroom is called the violence intervention program. Unofficially, it’s the gun docket. Sheehan got into the details of their lives with several of the program’s participants during recent hearings, asking each: Where are they working? Are they getting their high school diploma? Have they pursued trauma counseling with MetroHealth System?
-
A sharply divided Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a southwest Ohio school district’s policy of allowing 10 teachers and staff to carry weapons in...
-
Cincinnati residents saw the highest number of fatal shootings on record last year, and recent gun violence in the city should act as a reminder that…
-
Ohio lawmakers will once again consider a bill to guarantee that state and local governments can’t seize guns or close gun stores or ranges during...