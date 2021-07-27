Hamilton County budget

-
Updated Nov. 19Budget hearings are set for Dec. 3 at 1:15 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Both will be held virtually.Hamilton County commissioners are…
-
The Hamilton County commissioners are expected to give final approval Thursday to a policy agenda for the county for 2021 and 2022.The commissioners have…
-
Right now, Hamilton County officials expect to lose $40 million in revenue this year because of the COVID-19 crisis. So, the county commission Thursday…
-
As expected, Hamilton County officials, for now, will not be able to use nearly $143 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic…
-
Hamilton County departments and elected officials have found ways to cut $20 million to $30 million so far from this year's budget. That's about half of…
-
The Hamilton County commissioners voted on $10.9 million in spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. The largest piece was a nearly $7 million…
-
Hamilton County's administrator and budget director are asking departments and the county's elected officials to take steps to prepare for a budget…
-
A petition drive challenging a Hamilton County sales tax will fall short of the signatures needed to put the issue on the ballot. The effort's chair, Andy…
-
Hamilton County commissioners have approved a one-quarter (0.25) percent increase in the county sales tax to help balance next year's budget. But the…
-
An outside firm tasked with reviewing Hamilton County's finances for the past 11 years is out with its preliminary findings.Crowe Consulting looked at the…