In just a few months, construction crews will finish Hamilton County's new coroner's office and crime lab in Blue Ash. The $55 million project replaces an…
Forensic scientists are starting to use a new instrument that can detect synthetic drugs at the nanogram level. That's important, according to Hamilton…
The Hamilton County Coroner's office, which houses the county crime lab, will no longer process rape kits from the Cincinnati's police department,…
The last Hamilton County commission meeting of 2017 produced a temporary general fund budget, a budget for the Metropolitan Sewer District, and started…
Cincinnati Police say there's a federal indictment in an incident where shots were fired at a downtown skyscraper. In January 2015, Rayshawn Herald…
Chris Monzel says the state of the county is strong. The Hamilton County commission president delivered the annual State of the County address Thursday.…
Hamilton County commissioners met behind closed doors with the county coroner Wednesday morning to discuss acquiring property for a new crime lab, but…
Replacement parts for 40-year-old body coolers are hard to find. But after some searching, Hamilton County officials have found the part needed to fix the…
On top of needing a new facility, Hamilton County's Coroner has a new problem - one of the county's two body coolers broke over the weekend.The county…