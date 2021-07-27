-
The Hamilton County Common Pleas Court has taken the unprecedented step of giving Sheriff Jim Neil permission to release non-violent, low-level felony…
-
A state inspection has found Hamilton County's jail complies with all essential standards and most of the important standards. Sheriff Jim Neil says…
-
Hamilton County jail inmates can now purchase special playing cards with the names and faces of murder victims. Each card features an unsolved homicide.…
-
When Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil took office in January, he was the first new leader of the department in twenty-five years. Sheriff Neil, Chief…
-
A new report from the ACLU says pay-to-stay jail fees are not the revenue generator they appear to be. The American Civil Liberties Union studied such…
-
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office is asking for extra staff to keep up with the added work now that "revolving door" at the jail is closed.Major…
-