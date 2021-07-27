-
The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Pro-choice advocates had secured...
-
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Ohio's "heartbeat" abortion ban, following a lawsuit from the ACLU of Ohio. The bill was set to take effect July...
-
The recent passage of the so-called "Heartbeat Bill" has caused some confusion about the legality of abortion in Ohio. Gov. MIke DeWine signed the legislation into law last month, but it does not take effect until July. The ACLU and other organizations have sued, hoping to prevent the law from going into effect. Morning Edition host Amy Eddings spoke with Be Well Health reporter Marlene Harris-Taylor about the current realities of abortion access in Ohio. Let's start with the facts about this new law. How does it does it work?
-
More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to...
-
A new bill would ban most private insurance coverage for abortions. But opponents say it would also ban effective methods of birth control.
-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed the 100-days-in-office milestone last week. WVXU's senior political analyst, Howard Wilkinson, talked with News Director…
-
Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance...
-
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs what has been commonly referred to as "The Heartbeat Bill" into law. The law bans abortion from the point a fetal…
-
It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his...
-
As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that bans abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.