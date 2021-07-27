-
Immigration advocates and lawyers are celebrating the end of Butler County's relationshp with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and say a…
-
A judge Thursday morning granted bond to several of the men arrested by immigration agents six weeks ago at Corso’s garden center. The government accused them of being in the country unlawfully. The men’s bonds ranged from $6,500 to $12,000. If they can come up with the money, the men will be free while their cases move forward. Where are they being held? The men are at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, a private prison in Youngstown that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been using for detentions since 2016.
-
The Trump administration has reversed a years-long decline in immigration arrests in Ohio and Michigan, sweeping up people previously considered lower...
-
More than 100 people are believed to still be detained after immigration raids in Northern Ohio last month that garnered international attention. Sunday the Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland Nelson Perez celebrated Mass in Lorain for the needs of immigrant families, and for immigration reform.
-
The men arrested during the immigration raids at Corso’s Flower and Garden Center and a Fresh Mark meatpacking facility this month were sent to a medium security prison in Youngstown.
-
More than 100 federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided a major meat supplier in Salem, Ohio, on Tuesday. It was ICE's second massive operation in Ohio in as many weeks.
-
Already facing a severe labor shortage, landscaping businesses that can't keep up with booming demand for backyard patios and fire pits worry that an...
-
More than 100 people were detained in the largest immigration sweep in recent history, leaving scores of children without parents or guardians, according to immigrant advocates.
-
U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 people at an Ohio landscaping company on Tuesday, in one of the largest such stings in recent years.According to U.S.…
-
Cincinnati and Hamilton County both say they're ready for winter's snow and ice. The two combined have more than 50,000 tons of road salt on hand, and…