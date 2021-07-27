A judge Thursday morning granted bond to several of the men arrested by immigration agents six weeks ago at Corso’s garden center. The government accused them of being in the country unlawfully. The men’s bonds ranged from $6,500 to $12,000. If they can come up with the money, the men will be free while their cases move forward. Where are they being held? The men are at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, a private prison in Youngstown that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been using for detentions since 2016.

