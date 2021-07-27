-
Earlier this month, Ohio voters rejected the latest attempt to change the state constitution through a referendum. Issue 1, a measure to lessen...
The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says while he and many others didn’t support Issue 1, the criminal sentencing and drug treatment reform plan...
The Associated Press has declared that State Issue 1 has failed at the polls.State Issue 1 proposed a constitutional amendment mandating that illegal drug…
It really doesn't matter where you live in southwest Ohio or northern Kentucky or in southeastern Indiana.If you are a registered voter, you have plenty…
On election day, Ohio voters will decide State Issue 1, which, if passed, would change drug possession felonies to misdemeanors, steering non-violent drug…
The state budget office is saying that if Issue 1 passes this fall, it will cost local communities more money for a variety of reasons. That’s a main...
As groups , associations , and individual polticians around Ohio line up against a statewide ballot issue to cut jail time for some drug offenders, one...
The Ohio State Coroners Association has come out adamantly against the only issue on the statewide ballot, saying they can’t be for any measure that...
Gov. John Kasich says he’ll do what many of his fellow Republicans say they’ll do this fall when it comes to the statewide ballot issue that would...
The panel that decides the wording of statewide ballot issues has agreed on the language for the only one voters will see this fall. It’s a resolution...