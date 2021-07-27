-
The Japanese kimono has been incredibly influential on western dress for generations. Now, the kimono is featured in a new exhibit at the Cincinnati Art…
-
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dayton, Ohio’s sister city relationship with Oiso, Japan, and to mark the occasion, officials will welcome a...
-
Japan and the United States have a long history of not only economic competition, but also cultural exchange. In the U.S., for instance, sushi and anime are popular. And the Japanese long ago adopted baseball and jazz. If that’s old news to you, here’s one America-to-Japan export that might surprise you: U.S. convenience stores. This story is about one of those stores: an iconic Ohio chain that went extinct here decades ago, only to become one of the most ubiquitous convenience store brands in Japan.
-
The Cincinnati Art Museum has two Japanese displays opening this weekend. Dressed to Kill features samurai armor and weaponry from the 16th to 19th…
-
Seven decades after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the son of the man who flew the second A-bomb mission is finally getting the chance to tour his…