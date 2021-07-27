-
A collaboration of local jazz players known as The Voyager Jazz Ensemble was able to finish up their first recording just before the pandemic lockdown.…
-
Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m.In celebration of Public Radio Music Day, Brian O’Donnell presents jazz music from the Joint’s Still Jumpin’ CD, and shares…
-
Walnut Hills HS Alum And Jazz Musician Fred Hersch On His Grammy Nomination And Album, "Begin Again"Cincinnati native and acclaimed jazz pianist Fred Hersch has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for Begin Again from his album…
-
Jazz legend Bobby Broom joins our contributor Yemi Oyediran for a conversation about his life, career, and some of the musicians who made an impact…
-
"A one, a two; a one, two; a one, two, three and…"A drummer starts pumping out a solo.Twenty-eight Cincinnati Public School students are getting a new…
-
He's widely regarded as one of the premier jazz bass players and David Friesen will be bringing his quartet to The Greenwich in Walnut Hills on July 5. He…
-
Richmond, Indiana native Jeff Hamilton is one of the most respected and sought-after drummers in jazz today. He's on the phone with Yemi Oyediran to talk…
-
You can catch great live jazz music at the Lane Library in Hamilton on six Tuesdays at noon this summer. Brian O'Donnell has details on the performers and…
-
A new film about Cincinnati's legendary jazz sax man, Jimmy McGary, will be shown at Walnut Hills' Caffe Vivace on April 25, as well as at the New York…
-
Sherrie Maricle and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra will be performing at Walnut Hills High School on Friday, April 13 as part of the inaugural We Create Jazz…