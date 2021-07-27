-
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Local poet and president of Fountain Square Publishing, Jinny Powers Berten, joins us to read her poem, That Dog from…
A Reading: Local author and president of Fountain Square Publishing, Jinny Powers Berten, recites a piece from her children's book, Littsie and the…
Poetry reading: Jinny Powers Berten reads "Welcome Back" from her book, We Dance.
Poetry Reading: Local poet Jinny Powers Berten reads "Bury Me at Inch" from her book, We Dance.
Celebrating National Poetry Month: local poet Jinny Powers Berten reads "Words" from her book, We Dance.
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Local poet Jinny Berten recites That Dog from her book, We Dance.
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Local poet Jinny Berten reads her poem The Breath of Dawn from her book We Dance.