judgeships

The podcast Serial has called new attention to the power that local judges wield over everything from license suspensions to prison sentences. “Judges in America are really the only elected public officials that the public invests with the authority to take their property, their liberty and sometimes even their life,” retired Cleveland Municipal Judge Ronald Adrine said. There are more than a dozen contested judicial races on Cuyahoga County ballots this November, from the state supreme court down to the court of common pleas.

Listen • 4:05