-
Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear describes how he implemented the state's healthcare exchange in his new book “People Over Politics.” Written with…
-
A day after saying he'll support a bill to ban tolling on the Brent Spence Bridge, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expanding on how he would pay for a…
-
Kentucky voters head to the polls next Tuesday to choose the commonwealth'?s next governor: businessman and Republican Matt Bevin, or Democrat and current…
-
Here’s something we never expected to say a year ago, after Louisville businessman Matt Bevin - then the ultimate political party outsider - lost a tea…
-
The re-canvass Thursday of last week's votes in Kentucky's Republican gubernatorial race didn't change a thing.Louisville businessman Matt Bevin still led…
-
No objections to close elections here. As a politics reporter, they’re much more fun to cover than blow-outs.And did we ever have a close one Tuesday…
-
Voters in Kentucky went to the polls Tuesday to choose the candidate they hoped would replace Steve Beasher as the next governor of the commonwealth.…
-
Louisville businessman Matt Bevin on Tuesday night claimed an 83-vote campaign victory to become the Republican nominee for Kentucky governor—but the…
-
Voters in Kentucky head to the polls next Tuesday for the commonwealth?'s primary elections. There are four Republicans and two Democrats vying to be…
-
Representatives from three of the four Republican tickets for Kentucky Governor will debate Wednesday night.Gubernatorial candidates Matt Bevin and Hal…