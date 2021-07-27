-
The Head of the University of Cincinnati's Archives and Rare Books has worked with a ghost for more than 30 years. He brings his unique perspective as he…
An illicit body trade proliferated in 19th century Cincinnati, but this business wasn't in the red-light district, it was in local cemeteries. Medical…
Cincinnati’s first movie superstar – silent screen actress Theda Bara – will be celebrated with a panel discussion and rare film clips and photos at the…
From 1984 and Brave New World to The Hunger Games and The Walking Dead, stories of totalitarian societies and plague or environmentally ravaged worlds…
UC is helping to spearhead an effort to digitize rare library collections worldwide. Archivist and historian Kevin Grace is just back from Vancouver where…