live music

Get ready for some great local jazz on Thursday, July 16 when the Cincinnati Public Schools Jazz Academy livestreams a performance from the Kennedy…
The 6th Annual Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and concert, originally scheduled for March 22, has been postponed due to current health…
A very special musical event is coming to OTR's Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 21. Legendary songwriter and musician Jimmy Webb will be onstage in a…
Back for its 22nd year, WoodyFest celebrates the music and ideas of the inimitable Woody Guthrie. Local musicians Jake Speed and Ed Cunningham will be…
Lynx Project takes the words of individuals on the Autism spectrum and amplifies their voices by commissioning their texts and poetry to be turned into…
The life of iconic 50's rocker Buddy Holly is coming to Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park starting January 18.The star and music director of Buddy: The…
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Pauletta Hansel's latest book of poems, Coal Town Photograph, and previews an upcoming musical/spoken word…
Noah Wotherspoon is one of the busiest blues musicians in the area and he recently spent some time with our Elaine Diehl to talk about his new music and…
It's going to be a cowboy and cowgirl Christmas party on December 4 when musical duo The Farmer & Adele moseys over to Newport's Southgate House Revival…
Singer/songwriter and unique instrumentalist Matt Venuti returns to Cincinnati for a November 30 performance at the Center for Spiritual Living. He joins…